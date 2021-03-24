The Michigan Lottery raised more than $1.179 billion in 2020 for Michigan schools.
This is the sixth year in a row for setting a record to the School Aid Fund from the Michigan lottery. This is the second year in a row the lottery has generated more than $1 billion in a single fiscal year for public education.
“We continue to find ways to make historic investments in our classrooms in conjunction with the bipartisan budget that I signed last year to make the largest investment in K-12 education in the history of our state without raising taxes,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The Michigan Lottery’s $1.179 billion contribution in education will add to this record investment to help our students, our teachers, and our communities thrive. For six years in a row, the Michigan Lottery has set records, and I am grateful to the players, retailers, vendors, and state agencies who make this investment in our kids and their future possible.”
The lottery has raised more than $24.5 billion for public education in Michigan since 1972. Approximately 23.6 percent of that amount, or $5.8 billion, was raised in the last six years, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Compared to the 2019 fiscal year, internet-based sales increased by 88 percent and instant-game sales increased by 23 percent, according to the Michigan Lottery.
“Each Lottery purchase in Michigan helps raise critical funding for our schools,” Lottery Commissioner Brian O. Neill said. “The last six record-setting years would not be possible without the support of our players and the dedicated work of our retailers, vendors, and teams at both Lottery and supporting state agencies.”
Michigan was the first state lottery to receive a certification for its online program through National Council on Problem Gambling. Responsible gaming resources and information can be found here: www.michiganlottery.com/responsible-gaming.
All profits from the Michigan Lottery go to the School Aid Fund under state law.
