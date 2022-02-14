The Michigan Lottery contributed a record-breaking $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund in the 2021 fiscal year.
This shatters the previous record by nearly $240 million, which was set last year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer notes this is the third consecutive year the Lottery has contributed more than $1 billion to the fund and the Lottery’s seventh consecutive record contribution.
“When Michiganders play to win, our students and schools win too,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan Lottery’s record contribution to the School Aid Fund helps us keep kids safe and learning in-person, delivers critical funding to support K-12 programs, and ensures every family has access to a high-quality, public education. The Lottery’s record-setting performance over the last seven years has helped us put Michigan students first. Together, we have closed the funding gap between schools, raised per-student funding, and improved school facilities, all without raising taxes. I am grateful to everyone who has made this substantial investment in our kids possible.”
The Michigan Lottery’s contribution to the School Aid Fund has increased 78.5 percent since the record-breaking streak began in FY15, according to Whitmer.
Lottery retailers received a record $370.9 million in commissions in the 2021 fiscal year, up more than 82 percent from $203.6 million in in the 2015 fiscal year. The average payment to retailers in FY21 as a percentage of sales was 7.4 percent including commissions, incentives and bonuses. In 2021, 295 retailers sold $1 million or more in Michigan Lottery games.
“Lottery purchases help support Michigan schools and businesses,” said Lottery Commissioner, Brian O. Neill. “These incredible results would not be possible without our players, retailers, vendors, the dedicated team at Lottery, and support across state government.”
Last year, the Michigan Lottery had more than $5 billion in sales and more than $3.1 billion in prizes to players. Record sales in FY21 were driven in large part by instant games, a $1 billion Mega Million jackpot and the Lottery’s internet platform, according to Whitmer.
