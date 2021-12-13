A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased online through the Michigan Lottery’s website.
The lottery is asking the winner to contact them to collect their prize.
The player matched the five white balls drawn during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing – 03-25-44-53-64.
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. The prize must be claimed at the lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.
The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.