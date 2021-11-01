The Michigan Lottery is looking for the state’s newest millionaire.
A lottery player won $1.63 million playing the Lotto 47 Saturday night.
The ticket matched the winning numbers: 04-07-12-13-30-32. The ticket was bought at Dore’s Party Store, located at 2521 S. Huron in Kawkawlin.
The lucky player should contact the lottery’s player relations division at 844-887-6836 to claim their prize. The prize is valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.