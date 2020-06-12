The Michigan Lottery claim office is reopening by appointment starting Monday.
Players will be able to collect prize money at locations in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Livonia, Saginaw, and Sterling Heights by appointment only.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. appointments will be reserved for vulnerable people including those over 60, pregnant or have a chronic illness.
Staff will be following safety protocol including wearing masks, using social distancing and disinfecting surfaces frequently.
At appointments people are asked to follow guidelines including:
- Players should wait in their vehicle until their appointment time and avoid forming lines or congregating in groups.
- Players must bring and wear a face covering unless a medical condition requires use of an alternate form of protection.
- No guests will be allowed to accompany the player inside the office unless necessary to assist players as an accommodation for a disability or as an interpreter.
- During the appointment, players must observe social distancing, follow directional signs and floor markings, and stand behind plexiglass shields on Claim Center counters.
- A maximum of 10 prize claims will be processed per appointment.
- Players who are sick or do not feel well should not schedule an appointment or visit a Claim Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.