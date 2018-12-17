The Michigan Lottery says it has provided more than $941.2 million to the School Aid Fund in Fiscal Year 2018, its fourth straight record contribution.
In the previous three record years, the Lottery contributed $924.1 million (FY 2017), $888.9 million (FY 2016) and $795.5 million (FY 2015), according to the organization.
Contributions for the last four years exceed $3.5 billion, about 16 percent of the $22.4 billion that the Lottery has provided for Michigan schools in its 46-year history.
According to the lottery commission, it set several other major records in Fiscal Year 2018, including:
• Nearly $3.6 billion in sales, up from the record $3.3 billion set last year
• More than $2.2 billion in prizes to players, up from the record $2 billion set last year
• More than $266.5 million in commissions to Lottery retailers, many of which are small, family-owned businesses, up from the record $249.2 million set last year
The Lottery's record performance in 2018 was fueled primarily by a 12.6 percent increase in instant game purchases - the fifth straight year of double-digit growth for those games - as well as the growing popularity of the Fast Cash games, continued growth of online sales, and two large Mega Millions jackpots.
"Several factors contributed to Lottery's success in 2018," said Commissioner Brian O. Neill, "including strong relationships with our retailers, research and development of new game ideas, exceptional teamwork across the organization, and the greatly appreciated support of our players."
Along with its record financial performance, the Lottery is proud of its commitment to promoting responsible gaming. The Lottery recently attained Responsible Gaming Verification of its program through the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries and recertification of its online program through the National Council on Problem Gambling. "Our games are meant to be fun and support schools," Neill said, "but it is important to remember that they are a form of gambling. If gambling of any kind is negatively affecting you or someone in your life, please call the helpline printed on all tickets or use the resources available on our website."
For each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in FY 2018 approximately:
- 62 cents went back to players as prizes
- 26 cents went to the School Aid Fund
- 9 cents went to commissions for retailers and vendors
- 3 cents was used to fund the Lottery's operations and administrative costs
Under state law, all profits from the Lottery go to the School Aid Fund. In FY 2018, contributions from the Lottery comprised approximately 7 percent of the fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.