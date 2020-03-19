The Michigan Lottery has temporarily closed its regional claim offices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That includes the lottery offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Saginaw, Sterling Heights, and Lansing.
The offices will reopen soon, the Michigan Lottery said in a press release on March 19.
Lottery prizes up to $600 may be claimed at retailers. Prizes above that amount can be claimed via U.S. mail.
Prize claims of $50,001 will continue to be processed by appointment.
All lottery drawings will proceed as scheduled.
