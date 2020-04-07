The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be on the lookout for lottery scams.
The scam tells people they have won a big lottery prize, but need to pay a fee or provide sensitive personal information to collect it, the Michigan Lottery said in a press release.
The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free.
Additionally, players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you have not purchased a ticket then you can't win a prize.
To check if a prize is legitimate, contact the lottery's public relations division at 844-887-6836.
