The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be aware of scam artists telling people they’ve won a big lottery prize but need to pay a fee to collect it.
This Michigan Lottery said they process all claims for free.
Lottery officials said all winners must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize and if you haven’t bought a lottery ticket, there’s no way you could win a prize.
To check if a lottery prize, offer or promotion is legitimate, people can contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 or email milottery@michigan.gov.
The lottery prize scam surfaces from time to time, according to officials. It has been known to pop up around the holidays.
Lottery officials said the person being scammed will get a letter, email, or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist will convince them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.
Officials said that in some cases the scam artist will come back and ask for more money for unexpected processing costs or fees.
If you believe you have been the victim of such a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
