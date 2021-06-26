The Michigan lottery is warning residents to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery prize agents or winners.
Scammers are sending out messages, claiming you have won a big prize, but you must pay a fee to collect the prize.
They are also contacting Michiganders, saying they are a lottery prize winner and they offer to share the prize, if you send them some money.
The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free.
If you believe you have been a victim of a lottery scam, contact your local police department.
