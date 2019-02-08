A Michigan man was arrested on Feb. 7 following an investigation involving accosting minors from his computer.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post made an arrest and served a search warrant based on a case they received from the Traverse City Computer Crimes Unit (TCCCU).
William Bauer, 43 of Grayling, was arrested on Feb. 7 after being served a search warrant according to police.
The case began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided information to the TCCCU that suggested a Grayling man had been accosting at least one male juvenile, also from Grayling, on social media.
TCCCU compiled additional electronic information, which was provided to the Houghton Lake Post with the case file.
Police said that based on the evidence the information was sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor who issued a felony warrant charging Bauer.
Bauer is being charged with one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposed and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to police.
Police said that assistance from the MSP Fugitive team, MSP Emergency Support Team, Crawford County Sheriff Office, and an MSP canine trained to locate electronic devices, additional potential evidence was located and seized from Bauer’s residence.
Bauer was lodged in the Crawford County Jail and was arraigned on Feb. 7.
He is currently out on a $50,000 bond according to police.
The investigation is on-going as investigators and analysts continue to examine additional evidence.
