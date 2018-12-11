A Michigan man has been charged with the illegal killing of a bull elk.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the incident happened Saturday, south of Vanderbilt in Otsego County.
Otsego County dispatchers said they got a tip about the elk poaching, and passed the information along to conservation officers.
A Michigan State Police Trooper, and an Otsego County Sheriff’s deputy were able to locate the carcass, and the crossbow used to kill the animal.
They were also able to track down the suspect, a 60-year-old Taylor resident.
The suspect’s name has not been released, pending his arraignment.
He could see up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
