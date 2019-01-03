A Michigan man has been charged, accused of burning a woman with a hot fire poker.
Michigan State Police were called to Green Lake Township on Dec. 31 after a woman said her neighbor assaulted her with the poker.
A friend of the 29-year-old woman said she witnesses the assault, and intervened, but the woman already experienced burns.
Troopers arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Matthew at his home and took him to jail. He was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The victim declined medical treatment.
