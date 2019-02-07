A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly destroying property at his grandparents’ home on two different occasions this year.
For the second time this year, Alpena troopers were dispatched to an Ossineke Township home regarding reports of the same suspect destroying property.
During the first call on Jan. 25, the complainants told troopers they did not want to press charges.
Troopers were again sent to the home on Feb. 3 about 4:10 a.m. when the 70-year-old man reported the same person - his grandson - was damaging his house and personal property.
The man and his wife reported they had been staying with a neighbor because their grandson, 19-year-old Nathan Seely, had been damaging their home and threatening them.
They reported hearing a loud bang, then receiving a call from Seely before calling the police.
During the phone call, Seely reportedly told his grandfather there was nothing left in the house to break and asked if there was anything to eat.
Troopers contacted Seely at his grandparent’s home after the call.
Additional evidence was found to support that over the past few weeks Seeley had done more than $4,000 worth of damage to the home, according to police.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, the troopers arrested Seely and lodged him in the Alpena County Jail.
According to police, the case was sent to the Alpena Prosecutor’s Office, who issued a felony warrant charging Seeley with one count of malicious destruction of a building ($1,000-$20,000) and one count of malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000).
Police said Seely was arraigned in the 88th District Court on Feb. 6.
