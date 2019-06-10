A Michigan man allegedly led police on a chase after they learned he was involved in a fight between other teens and adults.
Troopers from the Gaylord Post were sent to the Gaylord Memorial Hospital on June 7 regarding an assault complaint.
According to officials, troopers learned a group of young adults and teenagers met in a vacant field off Center Avenue to either fight or watch a fight.
A 16-year-old called police to report he was going to watch the fight but while he was there, he and a friend were assaulted by an older male. He also reported his cellphone was broken during the altercation.
Officials said the 16-year-old and another teen the same age received numerous contusions. They said the 16-year-old complainant also received a head injury and was admitted to the hospital for treatments.
Based on information provided by the complainant, troopers located 18-year-old Christopher Joseph Lagranduer, of Gaylord, at home and attempted to arrest him.
Officials said Lagrandeur ran from troopers after being told to stop repeatedly.
According to officials, troopers caught up with him near W. North Street with the assistance of Gaylord Police.
Lagranduer was taken into custody without any additional issues.
Lagrandeur was charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of personal property $1,000-$20,000, and two counts of assault and battery.
A 15-year-old male from Gaylord was also arrested during the investigation. Other involved males have not yet been charged.
Lagrandeur was arraigned on June 10, in the 87th District Court.
