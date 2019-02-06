A Michigan man led police on a multi-county, multi-state chase which ended with a police officer being hit, and dragged by the suspect's vehicle.
Police said they pulled Aaron Joseph Schrock over for a license plate violation.
Chief Mark Honeysett from the Constantine Police Department said the man cooperated at first but then jumped back in his car and took off, hitting the police car that pulled him over.
Honeysett said he kept going and hit a St. Joe County Sheriff’s vehicle head-on. Once hit, that deputy tried to stop Schrock.
“In fact smashed out the window of the suspect car and reached in it, but he was snagged and dragged,” Honeysett said.
The deputy was pulled for about 40-yards, according to police.
While trying to stop Schrock the deputy used his gun to smash out the front window, at that time police said that gun may have gone off.
Honeysett said that the Constantine officer also fired his weapon one time at the car that fled but did not strike anyone.
Detective Don Faust with The Lagrange County Sheriff Department said that he had to call the chase off because Schrock’s fast driving was putting everyone at risk.
His officers also ended the chase once they learned that the St. Joseph officer was hurt.
Police said the two departments work together a lot.
Schrock was arrested in Lagrange County the same day according to police and is awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.