A Michigan Police Department has arrested a man they said used a dating app to gain access to a victim’s house and steal from them.
It’s the second of two similar incidents; the first happened on July 31.
“It’s just not right. It’s just not fair,” said Battle Creek Pride Board President Deana Spencer.
In the July incident investigators said the suspect used the dating app Grindr, which is designed for gay men, to talk to the victim.
Police said after meeting at the victim’s home on E. Michigan Avenue, the suspect stole the victim’s house and car keys.
Officers said they believe the suspect ultimately stole the victim’s car before burning it and leaving it in the Ott Biological Preserve Parking lot.
Fast forward to September, the same thing almost played out again.
A different victim in the same block of E. Michigan Avenue.
This time police said the suspect was only able to steal keys and demanded payment for their return.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Austin Tanner for larceny after executing a search warrant on his phone.
Investigators haven’t confirmed Tanner is responsible for the car theft and arson, but they are investigating.
Meantime Spencer said while this could have happened to anyone using any dating app, she can’t help but think her community is being targeted.
“My general reaction is one of certainly distaste, and disgust that somebody is targeting people in our community,” Spencer said. “I just feel like it’s another instance where you’re taking somebody that’s already marginalized and already hurting and already in a vulnerable position and making it worse. And taking advantage of those people.”
Police said anyone should use caution when talking to strangers online, especially inviting them into their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.