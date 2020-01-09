A Gaylord man has been arrested as part of an investigation into heroin distribution.
The Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE) team said they received information that 38-year-old Raif Bonner, of Gaylord, was receiving heroin through the mail. Detectives searched his apartment, and said they found heroin, Buprenorphine, cash, and other evidence related to the sale and use of drugs.
Bonner was arrested on Jan. 3 and is facing charges including: one count possession with intent to deliver heroin, a felony punishable by 20 years and $25,000.00; and one count possession of Buprenorphine, punishable by two years and $2,000.00.
