A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a crash that killed two people will avoid additional jail time through a sentencing agreement.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Chase Batdorff tearfully took responsibility for running a stop sign and causing the July 29 crash in Hamlin Township that killed John and Nancy Gutierrez.
Under the agreement, the charges against Batdorff will be reduced from felonies to misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death if he remains out of trouble until February 2020. The Lansing State Journal reports he'll then serve two years of probation.
He's being released from jail on bond. Batdorff cannot drive, must stick to a 9 p.m. curfew, perform 100 hours of community service and pay $20,000 restitution.
The surviving family supports the deal.
