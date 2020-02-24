A Michigan man was carjacked at gunpoint, and now deputies are looking for the suspects.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Oshtemo Township on Feb. 22.
The investigation shows a 32-year-old man, as well as his vehicle, were taken at gunpoint and forced to drive the suspect to a location a few blocks away. At that location another suspect joined the first, at which time the victim’s vehicle, cell phone, and wallet were taken.
The victim wasn’t hurt, and both suspects left in the vehicle. The men are both about 5’8” and weigh around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
