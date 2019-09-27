Michigan man charged after making terroristic threats towards state police

A 29-year-old man in West Michigan is charged with making terroristic threats against police.
Michigan State Police said Brandon James Owens threatened to shoot up police stations and kill officers.
Troopers said Owens made those threats to the department’s Facebook page.
“The affidavit of probable cause also explains a number of those threats including, ‘I’m going to kill some of you,’ ‘I’m going to shoot up the police station,’ ‘I’m probably gonna kill a bunch of you,’” said Kalamazoo County District Judge Kathleen Hemingway.
He is charged with making terrorist threats and using the internet to make those threats.
Police searched Owen’s apartment in Oshtemo and found dozens of replica firearms and one real gun.
“Don’t know if he was actually going to carry out any of those threats of violence or harm towards anybody, but when you find those it definitely makes it real,” said Lt. Ryan Schoonveld with Michigan State Police.
Owen’s parents said they’ve been worried about their son’s mental health for years.
They said he sends them rambling posts about conspiracy theories and he believes the government is out to get him.
They also say they have struggled to get him help.
