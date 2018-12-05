A man has been charged in the dismemberment of a woman in his apartment in western Michigan.
Police say they found body parts outside Jared Chance's apartment and in the basement of the building in Grand Rapids Sunday, as well as blood inside his home.
Authorities have not provided the woman's identity. Police are investigating whether it's the body of a Kalamazoo-area woman who was traveling to Grand Rapids and was last seen on Nov. 29.
Chance, who has a criminal record, appeared in court Wednesday. He's charged with mutilating a dead body and concealing a death. He is not charged in the woman's death.
Chance was not accompanied by a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
