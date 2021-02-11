Another Michigan resident has been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
James Allen Mels was arrested on Feb. 11 for his alleged role in the riot. His arrest warrant was issued in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, but he was arrested in Michigan.
Mels has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arres…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.