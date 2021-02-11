Another Michigan resident has been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

James Allen Mels was arrested on Feb. 11 for his alleged role in the riot. His arrest warrant was issued in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, but he was arrested in Michigan.

Mels has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.