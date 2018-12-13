An Oakland County man has been charged, accused of cruelty and neglect of animals following an investigation into a petting zoo at a roadside farm stand where six animals died.
Andrew Scott, 32, faces up to four years in prison following the investigation involving 31 farm animals in Brandon Township.
A person familiar with horses alerted officials to the condition of the animals in October after seeing two miniature horses, and saying they were too thin.
A search was done on Scott’s property and investigators said they found that several of the animals were thin. Some were also found to have worms. At that point, officials ordered Scott to begin veterinary car, and increase their food, but didn’t believe the condition of the animals warranted them being confiscated.
After officials said Scott failed to contact the Oakland County Animal Control Division (OCAC) for a follow-up visit, the OCAC got a search warrant on Dec. 4. When officers arrived, they found five dead animals, two calves, two goats, and one rabbit.
One of the calves that was seized that day died that night.
The remaining 25 animals include seven sheep, six miniature horses, six goats, five rabbits, and a donkey.
Scott entered a not guilty plea at arraignment, and was released on a $2,500 personal bond. Conditions of that bond include that he may not be responsible for, or in possession of any animals while the matter is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.