Prosecutors say a Michigan man has been charged in the rape of a Tennessee woman 15 years ago.
Shelby County prosecutors said Friday that 62-year-old Ferlin Scott is being held in jail after he was taken into custody last week. Scott is a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee. His last known address was in Detroit.
Investigators say that a woman who was walking in a Memphis neighborhood was abducted and raped by a man with a pocket knife in August 2004.
DNA evidence from the attack was tested in 2014. Investigators say the profile matched Scott's DNA.
Prosecutors say the victim identified Scott from a photographic lineup.
Online records do not show if Scott has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 13.
