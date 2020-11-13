A Michigan man confessed to killing a deer with a hammer after a Snapchat video showing the incident was posted online, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The video circulated on Facebook Wednesday night.
It only took an hour for an off-duty DNR officer to identify and locate the suspect featured in the disturbing video, the DNR said.
The 23-year-old Potterville man was recorded near Doane Highway and N. Hartel Road in Eaton County repeatedly striking a deer in the head with a hammer until the buck succumbed to its injuries, the DNR said.
DNR Officer Todd Thorn was alerted to the video about 10 p.m. on Wednesday by one of his relatives. An hour later, Thorn tracked the suspect to a friend's house where he confessed to the crime and surrendered the partially butchered deer and severed head, the DNR said.
"The Potterville man claimed that he was on his way home when he came across a buck, apparently disoriented from a recent car-deer accident, and decided to put the deer out its misery," the DNR said.
In the video, the deer is standing upright in the middle of the road blinded by vehicle headlights.
"Words of encouragement and laughter can be heard throughout the video, which lasts less than a minute," the DNR said.
The suspect told Thorn he and witnesses loaded the carcass for transport.
The case will be sent to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.
