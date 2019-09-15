A Michigan judge is expected to decide in November whether a man convicted of murder over 30 years ago should get a chance at parole because he was 17 at the time.
Tommy Richards, now 49, raped and killed 10-year-old Shimika Hicks in Berrien County in 1987. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that inmates who were sentenced to life without parole when they were juveniles can be resentenced.
The Herald Palladium reports that Richards is seeking resentencing and said he is deeply sorry during a hearing on Thursday.
Jeffrey Taylor is the chief trial attorney for the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. He says Richards only told the truth after learning that he'd have a chance to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.