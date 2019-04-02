An 84-year-old man has died after falling from a tractor and getting trapped beneath it in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Michigan state police say Thomas Disney was pronounced dead Monday afternoon on his property in Baraga County's Covington Township.
Police say Disney was using the tractor to pull a vehicle that had become stuck when he fell to the ground. Family members found him and called 911.
Covington Township is west of Marquette.
