A Mid-Michigan man was involved in a fatal crash in Isabella County early on Aug. 10.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car rollover accident at 3:38 a.m.
A 25-year-old man from Wise Township was traveling on East Denver Road when he passed his girlfriend who was in another vehicle.
According to police, the man lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over several times.
The man was partially ejected from his vehicle.
According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat-belt and sustained multiple injuries before dying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.