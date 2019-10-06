A simple traffic stop turns into a big drug bust for Nebraska's Lancaster County Sheriffs.
Sheriffs say 35-year-old Levi Weinthraub was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
According to Lancaster sheriffs, they pulled over Weinthraub from Kalamazoo, Michigan for speeding and following too closely on Oct. 2nd at noon.
They say there was no medical equipment inside and he wasn't an EMT. Deputies think he was using the ambulance as a camper and that he travels to festivals with it and sells drugs.
What the sheriffs found in the ambulance were:
3.17 grams of suspected cocaine 2.1 grams of suspected MDMA powder .9 grams of suspected meth 7 squares of suspected LSD 2 droppers of suspected LSD (2 grams) Cough drop suspected laced with suspected LSD 3 suspected amphetamine pills 4 suspected Modafinil 20-milligram tablets 4.4 grams of suspected Ketamine 15.3 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms Several packets of other unidentified powders (waiting on lab tests)
