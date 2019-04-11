A Michigan man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for the third time.
Michigan State Police said Barry Alan Trowbridge, 63, from Mesick, was arrested on April 10 following a months-long investigation.
The investigation began after allegations were made that he had sexually assaulted a 22-year-old female relative on several occasions.
The victim contacted Cadillac State Troopers in August 2018 and reported the alleged assaults.
Once the investigation was complete, it was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor, who issued a felony warrant charging Trowbridge with three counts of CSC 3rd degree, and one count of CDC 4th degree. He was arraigned on April 11, 2019.
The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry indicates that Trowbridge was convicted of CSC 2nd degree on April 13, 1998, and again convicted of CSC 2nd degree on June 7, 1999.
