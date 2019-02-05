Relatives of the six people killed by a lone gunman in southwestern Michigan told him they believe he is destined for greater punishment after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Laurie Smith told Jason Dalton during his Tuesday sentencing hearing that he will face "the ultimate judgment" from God after he dies. Smith lost her husband and son in the February 2016 shootings in and around Kalamazoo.
The 48-year-old Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder last month. Michigan has no death penalty, so he received a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole at the hearing in a Kalamazoo County court.
Prosecutor Jeff Getting says he's glad Dalton is being locked up but he wishes "somehow (the sentence) could be more."
