Veterans and first responders don’t always have time or money to decorate for the holidays.
One man doesn’t think that should dampen their holiday spirit.
Dustin Ergang buys holidays lights for people who want them on their homes but not only that, he also put them up.
For him, it’s a labor of love that helps him honor his grandfather who also enjoyed putting up lights, that’s why he never charges a fee for his work.
“But donations are accepted and what we do with the donations is we buy lights,” Ergang said. “Some people call us and they can’t afford lights, but they want something in their grandpa’s yard decorating because grandma passes away or something. And so we just try to brighten up the holiday spirit, I guess.”
This is Ergang’s 10th year putting up lights for people.
He has decorated four veteran’s homes so far this year.
