Police say a Michigan man who was helping a friend whose car had run out of gas along Interstate 69 was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies say the 37-year-old man was struck and killed late Friday while helping put gas in a 33-year-old woman's car.
A preliminary investigation shows the woman had run out of gas and was parked along I-69's eastbound lanes in St. Clair County's Riley Township, about 45 miles northeast of Detroit.
While the man was helping put gas in her car, a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by a 45-year-old Wales Township man crossed the white fog line and struck him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
