Police say a Michigan man driving in Indiana got out of his disabled pickup truck and was struck and killed on Interstate 65.
David Buchanan's Chevrolet Silverado left I-65 and got stuck in the median in Jackson County. State police say the 55-year-old Stanwood, Michigan, man walked into the northbound lanes Thursday night and was hit by a Jeep.
The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep wasn't injured. He's from Nashville, Tennessee. A dog found in Buchanan's truck was given to Jackson County Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.