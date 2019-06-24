Violence has flared again in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says 27-year-old Brandon Williams of Niles, Michigan, died after a shooting at Kelly's pub in South Bend. Another 10 people were wounded by gunshots in South Bend early Sunday.
A statement says that five of the 10 wounded remain in the hospital in stable condition. The others were treated and released.
St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman says that his officers assisted South Bend police in "controlling a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens" who came to Memorial Hospital from Kelly's Pub early Sunday, causing a lockdown at the hospital.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. No suspect has been apprehended.
Buttigieg later Sunday faced criticism at a town hall meeting from citizens who are angry about the shooting of a black man by a white police officer a week ago.
