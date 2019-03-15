A Michigan man who's pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a crash that killed two people could avoid more jail time through a delayed sentence agreement.
Authorities say Chase Batdorff ran a stop sign and caused the July 29 crash in Hamlin Township that killed John and Nancy Gutierrez. Batdorff has been in custody at Eaton County Jail since February.
The Lansing State Journal reports that Batdorff's sentencing has been delayed until February 2020. The agreement says his charges will be reduced to misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death if Batdorff stays out of trouble over the next year.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson says Batdorff would then be placed on probation for two years.
John Gutierrez's sister, Lupe Shakespeare, says the family supports the deal to give Batdorff a second chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.