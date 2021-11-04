On Tuesday a 34-year-old man had felony charges authorized to him related to three stabbing incidents on Halloween night.
Prosecutors say Damian Kurt Meindl II, 34, stabbed three people in the city of Caro. The victims include a 27-year-old man, a 65-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Meindl was found and apprehended at a home in Indianfields Township in Caro.
All three victims are recovering from their injuries. The incidents happened at 403 Madison Street and 1005 Luder Road.
Meindl was charged with five counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police office, five counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police office, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts with assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with intent to maim, one count with interfering with electronic communications, and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property.
Meindl was arraigned with bonds set at $300,000 cash surety and $35,000 cash/surety per each file.
