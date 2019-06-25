A Michigan man who was brought back to life after being dead for 20 minutes has gone back to visit the people who saved him.
Michael Pruitt, 20, was carrying a metal ladder when it touched a live electrical wire at a job site near Farmington Hills.
His heart quit beating, and he was kept alive by CPR before he was rushed to a hospital.
Pruitt’s heart was restarted after a couple of shocks with a defibrillator.
"My mom asked me if I have superpowers and I flicked her off. And then she said that's how she knew that I was OK, and I guess she started crying because she's like that's my baby, he's still in there," Pruitt said.
One of the doctors who treated him described the moments Pruitt’s heart started beating again.
"All of a sudden he's just, you know, pulling on his tubes and, you know, we saw all his limbs moving, which was really a good sign for us," said Dr. Angel Chudler with Beaumont Hospital.
Doctors said Pruitt didn’t lose any brain function, his main injuries are on his big toes. They were burned internally as the high-voltage electricity exited his body.
