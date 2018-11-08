Michigan officials say a bone from the remains of a man found dead in 2016 was mistakenly buried with the remains of a teenage girl found dead in 1975.
The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office discovered the error this week while reviewing Darlene McKenzie's case after the family complained of having to pick up additional remains.
The medical examiner's office says that a bone from Donald Smith's remains was mistakenly released last year with McKenzie's remains, which were buried in Pontiac in February 2017.
The remains were both tested at the University of North Texas in 2016.
The office says it received additional remains belonging to McKenzie from the university in April 2017. McKenzie's family didn't pick up the remains until this week.
Office administrator Casimir Miarka says staff are working to fix the error.
