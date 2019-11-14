The Herald-Dispatch reports 30-year-old Jermaine Demeurs Baird, of Detroit, Michigan, entered his plea in Cabell County this week. Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles sentenced him on Tuesday to one to five years in prison.
Investigators say Baird fatally struck Carol Brooks in 2018 while she was walking in Huntington, then escaped to Michigan where authorities found his car.
At the time of his arrest in August, he also had outstanding warrants accusing him of being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
