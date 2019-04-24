A man sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed when he was 16 years old has been handed the same prison term again.
An Ottawa County Judge re-sentenced 38 year old Juan Carlos Nunez to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday.
Nunez was sentenced to life in prison after murdering 22 year old restaurant worker Scott Anderson during a 1997 robbery in Holland, Michigan.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional.
That ruling makes it possible for another judge to reduce the Nunez sentence to 25 to 60 years with the possibility of parole.
