A Michigan man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife has been found competent to stand trial.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Friday Genio Morgan has undergone a psychiatric evaluation. The report declaring him competent was presented this week to the St. Clair County court. He's due for a preliminary exam March 19.
Morgan is charged with assault, carjacking and resisting and obstructing arrest . The Associated Press left a message Friday for defense lawyer Daniel Hilf.
Port Huron police went to a McDonald's on Jan. 5 after receiving a call about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot and an attempted carjacking. Officers say they shot Morgan multiple times in self-defense.
A prosecutor ruled the shooting was justified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.