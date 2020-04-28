Michigan man sings ‘God Bless America’ from his porch to uplift his community

It’s a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and neighbors.
“God Bless America is really a prayer,” Youngs said.
Youngs has been singing that prayer from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month.
“I just thought it would be a way of praying over the neighborhood, of bringing people together,” Youngs said.
With no music and no choir, he succeeded using only his baritone voice to bring harmony to his listeners.
“I love it,” said Dianne Timmerman, neighbor. “When I see that flag, too, that blesses me. It makes me. Whew. Anyway, I love it.”
“It’s a comfort,” Matt Grille, neighbor. “You hear it and you know your neighbors are out, and they’re OK.”
Youngs said he’ll keep singing until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts her stay-at-home order.
“I love to inspire people,” Youngs said.
Until then, he’ll be a familiar voice in an uncertain time.
Youngs said he serenades his neighbors twice a day, once in the afternoon and again in the evening.
He said he does it to spread joy in the midst of sorrow.
