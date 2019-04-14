Michigan man suing parents for trashing porn collection worth $29K

A man is suing his parents for throwing out his pornography collection.
He said it was no ordinary collection and was worth tens of thousands of dollars.
His parents in Grand Haven say they threw it out for a good reason.
Since it’s a civil case with no criminal charges, the names and identities of the parties are being kept anonymous.
The plaintiff is referred to as “Charlie” for the sake of storytelling and explains the unusual circumstances.
“Charlie” moved back into mom and dad’s Grand Haven home in October 2016 following a divorce, doing household chores in lieu of paying rent, federal court documents explain.
But he moved out just 10 months later.
December 2017 “Charlie’s” parents allegedly deliver boxes of his stuff to his new place in Indiana, but when they arrive, “Charlie” notices many of his possessions are missing.
His parents allegedly telling him they destroyed the stuff he’s looking for.
That stuff being 12 moving boxes full of pornography.
Unable to work it out with his parents, he calls the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office declaring his collection worth about $29,000.
The prosecutor’s office eventually declining to press charges in the matter.
Just a month later, “Charlie” begins reaching out to his dad through email.
According to the lawsuit, saying: “If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere. Instead, you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively.”
His father apparently responding: “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”
The emails continue, some bringing up “Charlie’s” alleged past by recalling him being kicked out of high school and even college for selling porn to other students.
Dad allegedly saying: “I also warned you at that time if I ever found pornography in my house again, I would destroy it.”
“Charlie” feeling the situation was unresolved, reaches back out to investigators, allegedly sending out one officer 44 emails worth of movies he says were destroyed, listing many as valuable out of print films, writing: “Not just out of print, but the entire studio making it dissolved and that was 20 years ago.”
The prosecutor again declining to file charges.
Fast forward to April 2019, “Charlie” files suit against his parents seeking $86,000 in damages.
The attorney for “Charlie” declined to comment for this story.
