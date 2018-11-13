Court records show that a Michigan man who will soon finish a county jail sentence for impersonating an ambulance medic had a history of lying.
The Detroit News reports that 42-year-old Tony Fortuna is nearing the end of his nine months in Kent County Jail. He was sentenced in May for impersonating a Grand Rapids ambulance medic.
Police say Fortuna injected and administered medications during a two-day stint with American Medical Response in January.
Fortuna says he's done similar things with paramedic services in Mount Pleasant, New Mexico and New York.
Court records show he was also sentenced to five years in prison in 2013 for making false statements to federal agents. Records show he's been convicted of petty larceny, forging checks, credit card fraud, receiving stolen goods and falsely obtaining services.
