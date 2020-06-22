How does he do it? For the second time, a southeastern Michigan man has won a $4 million lottery game, officials said Monday.
Mark Clark of South Rockwood scratched a ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago. They often fished together after Clark won a different $4 million instant game in 2017.
“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark, 50, said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. ... I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”
Clark chose a lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of taking $4 million in payments over time.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.
