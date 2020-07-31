A team of researchers has received funds to study convalescent plasma’s role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in patients.
The of team Michigan Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Medical University of South Carolina, and Stanford Medicine received $7 million for the study.
Convalescent plasma comes from blood donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19.
The plasma has antibodies that can bind to the virus and neutralize it, according to Michigan Medicine.
Through a process called passive immunization, this can be given as a treatment for patients in the hospital with severe or life-threatening COVID-19
The Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma of Outpatients (C3PO) is trying to find out if passive immunization can be a safe and efficacious therapy in preventing the progression from mild to severe or critical COVID-19 illness.
“This trial will focus on patients with mild COVID-19 who have a high risk of developing severe illness, and who stand to benefit most if this approach works as an early treatment,” said Frederick Korley, M.D., Ph.D., an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan and one of the principal investigators on the C3PO study. “This includes patients over age 50, those with heart disease, lung disease or diabetes and patients who are immunocompromised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.