Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan announced its economic recovery plan and it includes laying off and furloughing 1,400 full-time employees.
The medical system is projected to lose up to $230 million in the fiscal year and expects the losses the continue into the 2021 fiscal year.
“While we are faced with continuing challenges as a result of this pandemic, we know that our collective effort will result in our successfully navigating this crisis and moving forward on a path of strength and sustainability,” said Marschall S. Runge, chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine, dean of the U-M Medical School and executive vice president for Medical Affairs at U-M.
“Our economic recovery plan will help us continue to provide hope and healing to our patients and support our clinical, educational and research missions.”
The plan including furloughing and laying off a total of 1,400 employees.
According to the university, this is in addition to a hiring freeze that leaves 300 openings unfilled.
Leaders at Michigan Medicine will be taking a pay cut.
Runge’s salary will be reduced by 20% and has asked his direct reports, department chairs, and other leaders to cut their pay on a scale between 5 and 15%.
The university said Michigan Medicine is also suspending merit increases, employer retirement match, tuition reimbursement, and reductions to supplies, consulting, and discretionary expenses.
The medical system is also halting construction work on the new inpatient facility.
“While we don’t take any of these decisions lightly, we believe it is a preferable outcome to broad salary reductions and allows us to preserve as many jobs as possible,” said Runge.
Michigan Medicine has resumed some clinical services, starting with patients in the most critical need of care.
