A scheduled minimum wage increase likely won’t take place in 2021 because of the state’s high unemployment rate.
According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), a Michigan law from 2018 called the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act prohibits scheduled minimum wage increases when unemployment is above 8.5 percent for the previous calendar year.
The state’s unemployment rate for 2020 is currently at 10.2 percent and experts at the LEO said it’s highly unlikely to drop below the 8.5 percent threshold in the last three weeks of the year.
If minimum wage doesn’t increase it stays at the following:
- Minimum wage at $9.65 an hour,
- Minimum wage for minors age 16 and 17 at $8.20 an hour,
- Tipped employees at $3.67 an hour,
- The training wage of $4.25 an hour for newly hired employees age 16 and 17 for their first 90 days of employment.
Minimum wage will increase to $9.87 in at the beginning of the year after a calendar year where unemployment is under 8.5 percent.
